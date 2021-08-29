Assassins kill Senator Na’Allah’s pilot son in Kaduna

Captain Abdulkarim Na’Allah, first son of APC Senator for Kebbi State, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, has been found dead at his Umar Gwandu Road residence in Malali, Kaduna.

Na’allah. a pilot, was reportedly killed by bandits who stormed his residence on Sunday afternoon.

A security source said the late Captain was found dead in his room around 12 pm.

“He was alone in the house. The security guard of his neighbour found the gate strangely opened, so he raised the alarm,” said a family source who pleaded anonymity.

“There was no gunshot on his body. It was clear he was strangled as he was found tied with a rope.”

The 36-year-old pilot, who married recently, was tied and strangled while the assailants escaped with his vehicle and personal belongings.

The Special Adviser to Senator Na Allah, Garba Mohammed, while confirming the tragic incident, said the assailants had gained entrance to the house through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling.

He said a neighbour’s security guard had noticed the gate of the deceased home opened and raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.

The Kaduna State Police Command is yet to react to the murder.