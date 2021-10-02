At its 51st Annual Scientific Conference, Nutrition Society Of Nigeria opens path to healthy diets

By Uchechi Nziwu

The 51st Annual Scientific Conference and General Meeting of the Nutrition Society Of Nigeria took place at Amadeo Event Centre Enugu, Enugu State recently, with a large attendance by Members, Council and Fellows of the organization

The meeting, which had the theme of “Promoting healthy diets through food systems transformation,” involved robust discussions by expert panelists and members of the audience on how to make Nigeria’s food system more beneficial to a larger percentage of the population.

‘I find it most appropriate that the theme of this conference is very important in addressing the challenge of hunger and malnutrition which is affecting our country, with women and children being the most vulnerable,” said Professor Wasiu Akinloye O. Afolabi, President of the NSN.

He said the theme was germane to the global movement and concern on how to meet the challenge of providing adequate and healthy food to the world population while also ensuring that the environment is protected to support life.

“At the national level, there has been a plethora of activities including dialogues, discussions and debates on various issues bordering on the five goals of the summit, and I am delighted to affirm that the Nutrition Society of Nigeria had been part of some these events. Our conference is designed to further examine the outcome of the discourse and various dialogues on the food system and firm up actions that will assist in actualization of the recommendations and Nigeria country position through transformation of the food system.”

Afolabi said the NSN is willing and prepared to actualize best practices and recommendations from all stakeholders including those from the team set up by the Government to meet the food system agenda.

Adeyinka Onabolu, a Senior Advisor on Food Security and Nutrition, delivered an expert paper on the subject of ‘Transforming Food Systems for healthier diets in Nigeria.’

Healthy diets, he noted, provide adequate calories and nutrients (energy sufficient and nutrient adequate) and involves diverse intake of foods from several different food groups. This, he said is to help consumers meet all nutrient intake requirements and helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms, including diet-related non-communicable diseases.

Onabolu, however noted that our food system is not delivering healthy diets as a result of several food safety challenges. Thus, one in 11 fall ill yearly through the 21 million cases of foodborne diseases logged every year.

He put the annual loss of human capital due to foodborne diseases at about $16 billion, even as huge post-harvest losses with significant impact on the environment. Food systems also have to deal with shocks and disruptions, threatened by climate change and stresses (drought, flooding, erosion inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and conflict).

In stark terms, about 33 per cent of Nigerians cannot afford an energy sufficient diet; a whopping 72 per cent of the population cannot afford a nutrient adequate diet while 91 per cent of the population cannot afford a healthy diet. A result of all these, according to him, is a population dealing with high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, obesity, anaemia, wasting and stunting – especially among the children.

Onabolu advocates for the creation of a common narrative that emphasizes diet quality; addresses all forms of malnutrition; eliminates hunger; considers planetary health and is pro growth and supports job creation, livelihoods and longterm sustainable economic development. According to him, there is need to supports nourishing and understanding that this goes beyond feeding; and making human health and nutrition a priority.

At the national level, Onabolu said, there is need to invest in food security and nutrition knowledge dissemination, skills’ development, and information management systems to enhance agricultural productivity.

Other steps include: building sustainable, responsive, and inclusive input supply and food production systems; establishing and sustaining value chain and market system development for improved productivity, improved livelihoods, and poverty reduction.

He also called for an increase in demand for, and consumption of adequate, nutritious, and healthy foods, including in humanitarian contexts; promotion of peace-building initiatives, Early Warning Systems (EWS), food marketing and regulation standards and an enabling environment for food systems activities and a policy framework that links research, innovation, and extension for a sustainable food system.

In a paper on “Food systems for healthy and sustainable diets,” Dr Inge D. Brouwer of the Wageningen University stated that ‘Processed and ultra-processed foods are not part of a healthy diet’ because they drive excessive intakes of saturated/trans fats, salt, simple sugars and are often a source of cheap, unhealthy calories.

Brouwer defined a food system as all elements (people, inputs, environment, processes, infrastructure, institutions, etc) and activities related to production, processing, distribution, preparation, consumption and disposal of food.

The system operates in a complex environment with multiple actors (producers, food chain actors, consumers) managing multiple agri-food value chains in dynamic and interactive environments at multiple levels (country, region, community, family, household, individual) and the outputs of these activities including social, economic and environmental outcomes.

Noting that food systems change all the time, Brouwer called for increase supply of nutritious food through the production/productivity of nutritious crops, biofortification, cultivation of home-gardens, increase efficiency of value chain, establishment of cold chain and a reduction in food loss and waste.

The lecturer noted the social challenges posed by the poor quality diets crisis, including that it is a key driver of all forms of malnutrition and is associated with 11 million premature deaths/year (22% of all deaths)

Over a billion people, Browuer said, cannot afford a healthy diet; while the food systems are not inclusive and jobs often involve poor labour conditions. Moreoever, food systems are often environmentally unsustainable (responsible for 28% of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and operate beyond planetary boundaries).

The lecturer did not overlook the importance of consumer behavior and therefore called for efforts to help people to make a healthy choice though social norms, digital interventions/ social media, promotion of m-nutrition and social marketing.

Steps necessary to make this happen, acording to the lecturer, include: labelling, regulation advertising, restrict choices, proximity and convenience.

Brouwer advised government and policy makers to prioritize healthy diets for all by reforming the food environment, lining up informal markets, investing in nutrient-dense food production and following other transformative pathways.

In rounding up the programme, Professor Afolabi congratulated the chairman of the event, Prof I. A. Onimawo, for a successful end of tenure as Vice Chancellor of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. Afolabi also acknowledged the high-level advocacy for nutrition role being played by the Chairman Board of Trustees of the NSN, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano.

“It is worthy to mention that part of his nutrition champion engagements has started yielding result as nutrition is now being considered as a priority in the development agenda of the government of Nigeria,” he said.