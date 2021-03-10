At Odebiyi’s urging, senate asks FG to bring back Ogun indigenes stranded in Benin Republic by herdsmen violence

The Senate on Wednesday asks the Federal Government to ensure the urgent return of the people of Yewa in Ogun State who relocated to the Republic of Benin following incessant herdsmen attacks on their communities.

It also urged the Federal Government to direct officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, to bring them back.

The resolution of the upper chamber followed a point of order moved by the Senator representing Ogun West, Tolu Odebiyi.

The Senate also urged security agencies to restore law and order in the affected communities.

Odebiyi citing Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules said the attacks by suspected herdsmen on communities in Yewa area of Ogun State, had remain perennial, owing to the near absence of police and other security personnel in the affected communities.

He said the attacks had brought unquantifiable damage to facilities which would have ensured the welfare of the residents and inhabitants of the communities.

He listed the communities affected by the attacks to include Asa, Oho Agbooro, Moro, Ibeku and Agbon-Ojodu.

Odebiyi said the countless attacks by the criminal elements have forced many residents to relocate to a refugee camp in Pobe area of Benin Republic in search of safety.

According to him, many of them were forced to live in very unfavourable conditions in the refugee camps.

He said the state government alone cannot be left with the onerous task of resettling the displaced citizens, hence, the need for support from the Federal Government to effectively return the affected citizens back to their various communities.

“Concerned that if the situation is not urgently and properly attended to, it will undermine ‘the country’s international standing and cause an itch in our relations with our neighbour,” he said.

Senators in their contributions supported the motion.