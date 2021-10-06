At UBA, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority – Uzoka

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Kennedy Uzoka, has said that the main priority for every staff in the bank is to always ensure customer satisfaction. This, he said, is crucial for every forward-thinking organisation such as UBA, as the customer remains the undisputed employer.

In a message to all staff to mark the commemoration of the 2021 edition of the Customer Service Week, Uzoka took time to appreciate the staff who have worked tirelessly towards satisfying their customers; and urged them not to rest on their oars.

The Customer Service Week, which is celebrated annually all over the world, recognises the importance of customer service and seeks to show appreciation to the staff who serve and support customers with the highest degree of care and professionalism.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is ‘The Power of Service’ and underscores the bank’s persistent determination to provide service to customers despite the global pandemic. It also serves as an opportunity to acknowledge the vital role of service in any organisation.

While emphasising the need for continuous excellent service delivery to customers, he said that UBA has in the last few years embarked on a journey to ensure Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution which is achievable when an institution focuses primarily on satisfying its customers.

He said, “As we continue our journey to becoming Africa’s Global Bank, I would like us to recommit ourselves to the service of our customers, bearing in mind that they are indeed our Undisputed Employer!

“I applaud those of you who have consistently dedicated yourselves to providing our customers with quality service that positions UBA as the bank of choice. You have indeed proven the strength of the UBA family!

“As we celebrate this year’s Customer Service Week, I would like to urge you to be consistent in ensuring that the customer is satisfied at every point. Let us continue to deliver the best banking experience to our customers in line with the ideals of Customer-First Philosophy,” Uzoka stated.

