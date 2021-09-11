Aubameyang gives Arsenal their first victory, as Lukaku goal moves Chelsea to 2nd position on log

Aubameyang gives Arsenal their first victory, as Lukaku goal moves Chelsea to...

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half goal handed Arsenal their first points of the season as they completed a 1-0 win over Norwich City.

Arsenal started brightly with Aubameyang shooting over from distance early on.

Norwich showed their threat on the break with Kenny McLean glancing a header wide from a Max Aarons cross, while Aarons also tested goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, making his first league appearance for the Gunners, on 26 minutes.

Arsenal stepped up the pressure in the second half and Brandon Williams made a vital block to deny Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe then had a hand in Arsenal’s first goal of the season, which arrived on 66 minutes. Pepe’s shot came back off the post and Aubameyang tapped in his fifth goal in three appearances against the Canaries.

Arsenal move up to 16th with three points. Norwich drop to the bottom of the table without a point from four matches.

Chelsea goes second

Romelu Lukaku marked his return to Stamford Bridge with a goal as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-0.

Lukaku struck in the 15th minute when latched on to Mateo Kovacic’s superb through-ball, before firing beyond Jed Steer for his second goal in three matches.

Aston Villa responded well and forced Edouard Mendy into a brilliant double, as he denied Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa.

Kovacic doubled Chelsea’s lead on 49 minutes, capitalising on a mistake from Mings before lifting the ball into the far corner.

Marcos Alosno came close to adding a third, but his shot went just wide of the right post.

Chelsea return to second, level on 10 points with Manchester United, while Villa drop to 12th on four points.