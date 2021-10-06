Bad roads: NLC protesters block Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway

Many members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and dwellers of Ogun State on Wednesday blocked the Sango Ota section of the Lagos—Abeokuta Expressway in protest against the deplorable condition of the busy road.

The protesters blocked the Sango-Ota axis of the interstate road in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state from Joju Bus-Stop to the Garage area of the area.

The demonstrators carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Repair our road with immediate effect or face the wrath of the masses; “400% hike in transport fare due to bad road”; “Our roads are death traps fix our roads”; “No good roads, No payment of tax”; “Our taxes are meant for fixing road so what happened”; and “Industries in Ota are relocating and closing down due to bad roads”.

The state NLC chairman, Emmanuel Bankole said the union decided to protest to show its displeasure over the continued non-challant attitude of the government after the visit of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.