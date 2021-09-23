Bayelsa governor, UNODC launch project to support Community-based Crime Prevention Strategies in the Niger Delta

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), together with the Bayelsa State Government and with the support of the Government of Germany have launched the consultative process for the development of a comprehensive community-based crime prevention strategy and action plans initially targeting select communities across the Niger Delta region.

This was revealed at an inception workshop to address crime and insecurity in the Niger Delta held Tuesday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The project is creating a platform of action bringing together various stakeholders including civil society organisations, traditional institutions, youth groups, local government, local law enforcement institutions, security agencies and criminal justice sector institutions.

The project kick started with endorsement of the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, accompanied by members of his cabinet, including the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Chief of Staff to the Governor, members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, and National Assembly Members.

In his opening speech, Diri stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of crime and insecurity and to design a pan-regional response to the crisis, based on the traditional ties among the coastal communities across the Niger Delta and the wider Gulf of Guinea.

In this context, he further pledged that “the Bayelsa State Government under my leadership will support and work with the UNODC in actualising this project and propose to host the Gulf of Guinea Security Conference”.

In return, the Country Representative of the UNODC Nigeria, Oliver Stolpe, thanked the Bayelsa State Government for its hospitality and support. He highlighted that UNODC for several decades had provided extensive support to both government and civil society organizations developing laws and policies, strengthen institutions, build operational capacities of security and justice sector personnel.

The objective of the project was to complement these efforts by directly engaging communities at the grassroots level in addressing the factors driving crime, insecurity and impunity in the Niger Delta, ” he said.

The event was attended by King Jaja, natural ruler of Opobo Kingdom and Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

King Jaja emphasized that there is an urgent need to address the problem of drug use among young people. Noting that there is a link between drug trafficking and insecurity.

King Bubaraye Dakolo, Ebenanaowei of Ekpetiama Clan, Bayelsa State and representative of King Spiff, Amayanabo of Twon Brass and Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, Bayelsa State, welcomed the interventions and pledged to provide support to the UNODC and its project, and other relevant interventions in the Niger Delta.

The Commissioner of Police for Bayelsa State Command, Echeng E. Echeng also played host to Stolpe and the National Coordinator of Police Campaign against Cultism and other Vices (POCACOV), Ebere Amaraizu.

Stolpe commended the Commissioner of Police on his crime prevention efforts and informed him that the UNODC is in Bayelsa State to carry out community oriented policing activities to improve safety, peace and security of local communities and is currently working with POCACOV to develop a crime prevention strategy for the local communities of the Niger Delta Region, but with specific emphasis on Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

He further commended the Nigeria Police Force on the POCACOV initiative, which he said has the same vision with the UNODC in terms of community oriented policing approach to solving crimes.

The CP thanked the Country Representative and stressed the importance of community based crime prevention activities and also assured him of the command’s readiness to partner and actualize the vision of the UNODC on community oriented policing activities.