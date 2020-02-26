Bayelsa: PDP withdraws petition against INEC, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, on Tuesday, withdrew its petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission and the All Progressives Congress before the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The PDP had challenged the emergence of Mr David Lyon of the APC as the duly elected governor in the November 2019 governorship election before the February 13 Supreme Court verdict.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that at the resumed sitting on Tuesday, counsel for the petitioner, John Okoriko, informed the three-man panel headed by Justice Muhammad Sirajo, that he had an application before the tribunal praying for an order granting the petitioner a leave to withdraw the petition against the respondents in view of the Supreme Court judgment, which declared the petitioner and its candidate, Senator Douye Diri, the winner of the November 16 governorship election.

The application also urged the tribunal to deem the application as properly filed and adopt same for the interest of peace and justice for Bayelsa.

Sirajo, in response, however, said the petitioner could not seek to withdraw its application in the interest of peace and justice, but on the grounds that the petition was incompetent based on the present turn of events.

Counsel for INEC, Ibrahim Bawa, on his part, said he had no objection to the application.

Counsel for the APC, P. Abah equally said in pursuant to Supreme Court’s judgment, he had no objection to the petitioner withdrawing its petition.

Sirajo therefore said, “We have noted your observations and in absence of no objection, the application is granted. The petition is hereby struck out.”