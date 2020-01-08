BBNaija ex-housemate Gedoni finally gets engaged to Khafi

By Emmanuel Afonne

Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) ex-housemate Gedoni Ekpata has finally proposed marriage to Khafi Kareem, a UK Police officer who also participated in the reality show.

Khafi eventually said “yes” to the marriage proposal.

The video of the proposal which appeared on Khafi’s twitter handle “@khafikareem” showed the BBNaija ex-housemates kissing and holding hands to the admiration of friends.

Gedoni had threw the question to his heartthrob on Christmas Day while they were on a vacation in Cape Verde.

The lovebirds had shown interest in each other during the 2019 BBNaija reality show.

Khafi had once expressed hope that Gedoni would propose marriage to her at the end of the reality show during a conversation with fellow ex-housemate, Omashola.

