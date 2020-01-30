‘Beautiful Wilderness the Musical’ comes to stage

The musical play is an adaptation of the novel, ‘A Beautiful Wilderness’ written by the prolific writer Dupe Olorunjo and will be produced and directed by the legendary Gbenga Yusuf.

Scheduled to run from the 14th to the 16th of February 2020 at the AGIP Recital Hall of the MUSON Centre, it will set the stage for mesmerizing scenes, relatable narratives and gripping twists and turns. ‘Beautiful Wilderness musical play’ will show for three consecutive days by 4pm and 7pm daily.

“What is real and what is not is left for the audience to decide”, the producers said. Seasoned with free-flowing poetry, riveting dances and enchanting music, ‘Beautiful Wilderness the musical’ is a must-see stage splendor.

The plot revolves around the stereotypically successful business tycoon that is Keanu Omira (played by Patrick Diabuah). Omira is an easily recognizable boss-man by any working class subject as he believes he has got the world in his pocket. Being one who does not suffer fools lightly, he is truly bewildered when the rug is pulled from beneath his feet and he takes off on a journey into the unknown. In this 4D-nightmare-come-alive, he must make a choice; to either retrace his steps or be lost forever.

The musical play parades other topnotch actors like Tosin Adeyemi, Omololu Sodiya, Aisha Onitiri, Eden Attah and many others.

Produced by Seeing Through the Arts Production Company, this family show speaks of humility and kindness as part of the best human virtues to possess. It explores a different kind of love that gives freely but expects nothing in return.

The Executive Producer of the musical play and author of the novel ‘A Beautiful Wilderness’ believes that stories have the power to expose the reality of where we stand and help us envision where we should be. She also states that all positive stories birthed in our hearts deserve a telling.

“I have written four novels, all within the inspirational fiction genre, and my hope every day is that each one will continue to influence my audience to embrace life-changing possibilities, sometimes outside our normal reach.” – Dupe Olorunjo

Talking about how she was inspired to write the novel, Olorunjo revealed that it happened while she was trapped in Lagos traffic one morning.

“I was sitting in the car, frustrated, when my eyes were drawn to a lame beggar. He must have just arrived and was unpacking his things including his begging bowl. I watched him closely and realized …This was his entire life; he wasn’t concerned with the traffic, with issues in the corporate world, the stock market, Lagos gossip, celebrities, owning a car, designer clothes… nothing. Then I also understood that he didn’t choose that world. In fact, each one of us in a different life, a different family, a different environment could have easily been sitting in that beggar’s shoes. The story of ‘A Beautiful Wilderness’ from the beginning to the end was formed in my mind that morning”. I trust that our exposure to this story will help us appreciate all we are and all we have including our blessings and the love God has surrounded us with,” Olorunjo concluded.

Gbenga Yusuf is the creative director at Seeing Through the Arts Production Company. Recently, he produced and directed the acclaimed ‘Legends: the Musical and also produced and directed Red Velvet— Waje’s first album concert. Yusuf is excited to be on the ‘Beautiful Wilderness’ project, not just because he is producing and directing it, but because it’s an amazing story of love and faith.

As the Producer and Director, he said: “It is not a regular story and so our decision to stage ‘Beautiful Wilderness’ during the Valentine period was intentional, because, the musical play shows us a different kind of love. It is the highest form of love…one that has depth. I will say this to you, no matter what your schedule looks like, make time for yourself, or your loved one or ones, as the case may be, to come see this show. Do not miss the ‘Beautiful Wilderness Musical’.

“The musical play shows how crucial our decisions are and how they come to bear on our love life, relationships, businesses and also to us personally. We follow the story up the corporate ladder, through the alleys of poverty, over the bumps of the marriage institution and finally to a point of self-reflection on our own life journey. It’s a family show which connects with different age groups and social classes and one we are quite proud of.” Yusuf rounded off.

Ticket prices range from N5000 (regular) to N15,000 (VIP). There will also be an all-expense paid lunch date up for grabs for six lucky couples who pick up the Couple Ticket. They also have charity tickets for sale where you get the opportunity to treat a senior citizen to seeing the show and getting a love pack. This is indeed a rarity and must be commended.

Ticket hotline is 08059424756 and links to online tickets can be found on Instagram @seeingthroughthearts where the regular tickets are sold at a discounted rate for certain days.

So if you are up for the ride this valentine; either by yourself or with your better half… or even your better half and some quarters (children), Beautiful Wilderness is a must-see.