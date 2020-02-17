Ben Enwonwu Foundation hosts its 5th ‘Point of View’ on February 26

The Ben Enwonwu Foundation, in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists and supported by Alliance Française /Mike Adenuga Centre Lagos, will on February 26, present the fifth edition of its monthly series of talks, ‘Point of View’(POV). It will hold at Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Drawing from other creative disciplines and such diverse sectors as government, science and technology, POV interrogates the evolving role of the visual arts in addressing major issues affecting Africa and the rest of the world by impacting policy, raising awareness, advocating for change and inspiring action.

The fifth edition of ‘Point of View’ (POV 5), themed ‘Funding for the Visual Arts: Public and Private Sector Partnership,’ examines recent developments in public and private sector funding support for the creative arts in Nigeria.

High on the agenda is the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), a collaboration between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee that seeks to improve access to long-term, low-cost financing for entrepreneurs and investors in the creative and information technology sectors in Nigeria.

Presentations and discussions will revolve around the seeming exclusion of the visual arts from such policies and their overall expected impact in stimulating economic growth, capacity building, skill acquisition and job creation. In funding and strengthening policies that will transform Africa, the event will also serve to examine and compare models and partnerships in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

The programme is as scheduled below:

Presentations

Including the Visual Arts in the Promise of Creative Industry Growth: The CIFI and Other Financial Policies

by Uche C. Nwuka, Group Head, Creative Industry, Bank of Industry

Funding for the Visual Arts: Public and Private Sector Partnership by Odunayo Sanya, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, MTN Nigeria

The Business of Art and Socioeconomic Transformation in Africa – The Hatch Ideas Case Study

by Yemisi Mokuolu, CEO, Hatch Ideas Worldwide

Panel Discussion

Transforming Africa through Culture: Funding and Strengthening Policies

Yvonne Ike, Managing Director, Head Sub-Saharan Africa (Ex-RSA), Bank of America Merill Lynch; Femi Akinsanya, Chairman First Ally Capital; Jubril Enakele, MD/CEO Iron Capital; Chijioke Uwaegbute, Partner/Leader, In-sourced Solutions for Tax, West and Central Africa PwC.

The panel will be moderated by

Jumoke Sanwo, Creative Director, Revolving Art Incubator.

This event is proudly supported by the Society of Nigerian Artists, Alliance Française Lagos, Five Cowries Art Education, Jackson, Etti & Edu, Vanguard, Ventures Platform, BusinessDay, Connect Nigeria, TSA Contemporary Art Magazine, EKO Trends, Environews Nigeria, The Lagos Weekender, The Sole Adventurer, WildflowerPR, Outsource IT Services and Omenka.

About the Speakers

Yvonne Ike

Managing Director, Sub Saharan Africa (Ex-RSA), Bank of America

Internationally respected investment banker Yvonne Ike is Managing Director and Head of Sub Saharan Africa (Ex-RSA) at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

She started out as an auditor with Ernst and Young International and has been an FSA registered representative since 1994. She was a managing director at JP Morgan, where she spent 15 years until 2009. Ike has also served as CEO West Africa, Renaissance Group.

Yvonne Ike is a trustee of The Bridge Leadership Academy, Christopher Kolade Foundation and The Dangote Foundation. She is a non-executive director of Guinness Nigeria plc. Passionate about contributing to Africa’s development, she is involved in several initiatives including African Gifted Foundation and Women for Women International. In 2007, Ike was recognised by the Queen of England as one of the top 200 business women in the UK to make a significant impact in society.

A well-known collector and supporter of the visual arts, Yvonne Ike has contributed immensely to the success of such major art exhibitions and events like ‘Positioning Nigerian Modernism’ at Tate Modern, London on the occasion of Ben Enwonwu’s Centenary in 2017 and El Anatsui’s Triumphant Scale at Haus der Kunst, Muniche, Germany in 2019.

Yemisi Mokuolu

CEO, Hatch Ideas Worldwide

Yemisi Mokuolu is a highly regarded creative industries consultant and independent producer with a focus on funding and financing options for Africa’s rapidly growing creative economy.

She founded HATCH in 2002 to promote African arts and artists, and established HATCH Africa in 2012 to offer specialist support in developing the creative industries across Africa. Through her consultancy, she works closely with government agencies and private businesses, providing extensive creative business advice, mentoring, research and training programmes across Europe and Africa. These have included; Bank of Industry (Nigeria), British Council, City University, Department for Industry & Trade (UK), Goethe-Institut, Institut français and the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce.

As an independent producer, she has produced some of London’s largest African arts festivals and co-produces the ‘Asa Baako – One Dance’ festival in Ghana and ‘Oliva Tweest: An Afrobeats Musical’.

Uche C. Nwuka

Group Head Creative Industry, Bank of Industry

A well experienced banker, Uche Nwuka is the Group Head of the Creative Industry Group at Bank of Industry (B.O.I). She has also served as a principal manager and headed the Credit Risk divisions of the bank’s Risk Asset Management Group.

At BOI, Nwuka headed the Treasury and International Operations Division and was pioneer Head of the Creative Industry Department, where she supervised the development and successful implementation of the bank’s first non-asset based collateral arrangement for a cinema project and other initiatives within the creative industry. In addition, she supervised the Gender Business and Multilateral Relationship Department and to her credit, managed the African Growth and Opportunities Act office.

Prior to working at B.O.I, Nwuka served in many senior capacities at ABC Merchant Bank, Manny Bank and First City Monument Bank.

Uche Nwuka holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics and statistics from the University of Benin, and an MBA in banking and finance from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Femi Akinsanya

Chairman, First Ally Capital

Well respected independent financial adviser Femi Akinsanya is the Chairman of First Ally Capital. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Lagos and an MBA from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Akinsanya is an Associate and Merit Award Winner of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria, and a licensed dealer of The Nigerian Stock Exchange.

His previous experience includes stints as a trainee accountant at Arthur Andersen & Co and as a chartered accountant at Andersen. Akinsanya also worked at First City Merchant Bank, rising to become General Manager and Head of Corporate Finance. In addition, he has served as

3*Director of City Securities Limited and represented CSL Stockbrokers Limited on the National Council of The Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Femi Akinsanya is one of the founders of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and has been actively involved in the process of modernising the securities market and establishing the investment banking profession in Nigeria. An avid art collector, his well-known Femi Akinsanya Art Collection, is one of the finest embracing traditional, modern as well as contemporary art from Africa.

Odunayo Sanya

Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation at MTN Nigeria

Odunayo Sanya is the Executive Secretary of the MTN Foundation and the Head of the Planning and Customer Management team at MTN Nigeria. Her over 20 year career in corporate Nigeria spans education, financial services and telecommunications.

Odunayo is an alumna of the University of Abuja where she studied political science, Lagos Business School and the Institute of Management and Development, Switzerland. She also completed executive training at Harvard and Cornell universities, both in the United States and holds a John Maxwell certification.

Prior to working with MTN, Odunayo Sanya was a manager at different times with Chartered Bank, Prudent Bank (now Skye Bank) and Standard Trust Bank (now UBA).

In addition, Sanya is a professional forecaster and member of the Institute of Business and Forecasting, an expert in customer experience/intelligence, as well as an international speaker with several papers to her credit.

Passionate about youth empowerment, mentorship, leadership and nation-building, Odunayo Sanya is a volunteer member of the WISCAR (Women in successful Careers).

Chijioke Uwaegbute

Partner and Leader In-sourced Solutions for Tax (West and Central Africa) at PwC

With 20 years of professional experience across various energy and utilities projects across Africa, Chijioke Uwaegbute is a Partner and the Global Enterprises Tax Solutions (GETS) Leader for West and Central Africa at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Prior to joining PwC, he was regional executive and tax director for Sub-Saharan Africa at General Electric (GE) with a responsibility to manage GE tax compliance and provide advice on tax structuring and tax planning for all GE businesses in the sub-region.

He also worked with KPMG, where he led the Gulf of Guinea tax desk –providing compliance and advisory services to companies operating in the region in the areas of oil and gas, power and mining. As a key member of the firm’s oil and gas practice, he provided tax advisory services to companies in the upstream of the oil and gas sector.

About Point of View (POV)

Initiated by The Ben Enwonwu Foundation in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists and supported by Alliance Française /Mike Adenuga Centre Lagos, ‘Point of View’ (POV) is a monthly series of talks interrogating the evolving role of the visual arts in addressing major issues affecting Africa and the rest of the world.

Launched on September 17, 2019, POV draws from other creative disciplines and such diverse sectors as government, science and technology, to impact policy by raising awareness, advocating for change and inspiring action. It aims to further encourage support and funding for visual artists through public and private sector partnership while ensuring continuing artists’ professional development and empowerment.

About The Ben Enwonwu Foundation

The Ben Enwonwu Foundation (BEF) was established in 2003 in honour of celebrated Nigerian artist, scholar, educator, art administrator and statesman, Professor Benedict Chukwukadibia Enwonwu MBE, NNOM (1917-94).

Amongst many other accomplishments, Enwonwu was the first Nigerian artist to gain international recognition. Conferred in 1954 with the Member of the distinguished order of the British Empire, he remains the only Black artist to have been commissioned to sculpt Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. In Nigeria, Enwonwu was also the first professor of art and first federal art adviser.

Widely acclaimed as Africa’s pioneer modernist artist and one of the greatest in the world, he is credited with laying the philosophical foundations of contemporary African art by fusing Western techniques and conventions with indigenous traditions and aesthetics – his over sixty-year career embracing a broad range of socio-political and economic movements, philosophies and themes including Pan Africanism, Negritude, identity, the body (the gaze), gender equality, spirituality and religion, peace and conflict resolution.

The Foundation aims to sustain and build on his life’s work through a three-pronged approach to:

1. Promote, foster, explain, protect and give prestige to, in Nigeria and globally, his artistic, intellectual and political legacy by such acts as the publishing of a catalogue raisonne in volumes, of his total creative output, and the managing, defending and administering of the intangible rights derived from his work and person.

2. Maintain a diverse multi-disciplinary public programme of exhibitions, projects, workshops, talks and lectures that:

Explores in a research-minded way, Enwonwu’s oeuvre while increasing the visibility and appreciation of art from the African continent; and brings together professionals across such diverse sectors as the arts, government, science and technology, to advocate for change, proffer solutions and impact policy in addressing major issues affecting Africa and the rest of the world.

On-going initiatives in this regard are the ‘Ben Enwonwu Distinguished Lecture Series’ and ‘Point of View’ (POV), held in partnership with Alliance Française Lagos/ Mike Adenuga Centre. Both foster public understanding of the relevance of the visual arts to socio-economic advancement. Begun in 2004, the series features national and international leaders, renowned thinkers and key policy makers as speakers. Launched in 2019 as a monthly interdisciplinary talks platform, ‘Point of View’, in addition, encourages artists’ professional development while canvasing for public- private funding for the visual arts.

As part of its year-round educational programme, BEF’s scholarship scheme benefits second year students of the finest tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The Foundation also supports publications and research exploring the cultural and social context of Enwonwu’s art. Located along with the Foundation in the artist’s home, which lends to its historical and cultural significance, leading gallery, Omenka, represents an exceptional selection of artists whose work in varying media resonates strongly with the African continent and her related diaspora.

3. Promote cross-cultural ties and exchange between established and emerging artists, designers and curators, through international residencies that nurture new forms and ideas, build networks and provide mentoring opportunities and possibilities for collaborative projects.

The Ben Enwonwu Foundation has, together with Alliance Francaise/ Mike Adenuga Centre, recently instituted an international artists’ residency. Open to artists of African and French descent, it welcomes applications that engage the enterprise and dynamism of Lagos, as well as the themes that preoccupied Ben Enwonwu, through much of his illustrious career.