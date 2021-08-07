Benin monarch welcomes quadruplets newly born by his youngest wife

By Osahon

There was jubilation in the Benin Palace on Friday evening, as the Benin Monarch, Omo n’Oba Oba Ewuare II, announced the arrival of a quadruplet to the royal family, from his fifth wife, Oloi (Queen) Aisosa Ewuare II.

Oloi Aisosa is the youngest among the wives of the traditional ruler.

The quadruplets comprise of three males and one female.

The revered Monarch while making the royal announcement amidst jubilation by guests, paid glowing tribute to God Almighty and the ancestors for the blessing, and their safe arrival.

It would be recalled that the Oba had in May 2020, welcome his first child on throne, from her Royal Highness, Oloi Iyayota Ewuare II.

The presiding Priest of the Holy Aruosa Church, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, offered prayer to God of wisdom and guidance for the new born.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by the National Executive members of his Alma-mater, Immaculate Conception College (ICC), Benin City, who were on a courtesy call on the Oba.

Led by John Osa-Omoregie, the group thanked the Benin monarch for his support towards the development of the school and sued for more support.