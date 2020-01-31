US Embassy denies report it rejected Bishop Oyedepo’s US visa renewal application

The US Embassy on Friday denied reports that is rejected a VIsa renewal applicatiob of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder Living Faith Church Worldwide, otherwise known as Winners’ Chapel International.

A widely quoted THISDAY report on the Visa denial had said the embassy did not give any other reason to the bishop, except the standard default explanation that the Bishop did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment and urged him to try again.

Oyedepo reportedly protested that he had been traveling to the states as far back as 1980s and had not violated any rules or committed any crime to have warranted being denied a renewal of his US visa.

The paper also reported that while ace comedian, Abovi Ugboma, popularly known as Bovi was issued a visa, his wife, Kris Asimonye, was denied.

But in a tweet it issued on Friday, the Embassy said nothing of the sort happened. It also called on Nigerians to reject the report.