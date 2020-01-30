Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi: My Prophecies for 2020

By Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi

I have been asked why I have not released my prophecies for 2020, and I have had to explain that I cannot share visions I have not received yet. Now, the visions have come and I am ready. For those of you who might be skeptical, I have a pretty decent track record as a Prophetess.

My predictions over the past three years have been fairly accurate. Take a look at some of my predictions the year 2019:

The 2019 elections will be mostly peaceful. I however see many people angry and agitated because of the small amounts of money available for campaigns. There will be no dollars or pounds in circulation. All candidates need to pray fervently against cancellation of election results, expensive court cases and treachery of close associates. Special fasts are important in order not to be at the right place at the wrong time. I see crowds of people covering their noses because of tear gas. Prayers are needed to avoid broken body parts and an international outcry about the authenticity of the elections. I also see sellers of brooms and umbrellas doing brisk business.

This year will be a bad one for predators who ruin the lives of women and children. I see crowds of women and men around the country taking laws into their hands. We all need to pray against jungle justice, but my visions reveal a lack of sympathy for confirmed rapists and molesters.

In 2019, I see a lot of drama, fighting, rumours, attacks and counter attacks on social media. Things might get very nasty. All public officers, celebrities and influencers beware.

There will be a global meltdown involving Game of Thrones fans.

In 2019, the final season of Game of Thrones will be aired. For six weeks this year, millions of Game of Thrones fans will engage in all sorts of crazy behavior. They will scream, rave, rant, laugh, cry and attempt to throw things at the TV screen. Verily, Verily I say unto you, beware if you have a Game of Thrones fan as a husband, wife, brother, sister, roommate, colleague, friend or child. They will need your help during this period.

As I predicted, the 2019 elections were mostly peaceful. Many politicians found the elections underwhelming because of the lack of money available to slosh around. And the sellers of umbrellas and brooms did do brisk business. Last year was a bad one for sexual predators. Not only did Ekiti State start implementing their Sex Offenders Register by introducing a Name and Shame policy, the BBC released a documentary about ‘Sex for Grades’, exposing the antics of lecherous University lecturers. A famous man of God got called out for sexual abuse, opening a serious can of worms, and a school supervisor in Lagos got 60 years in jail for defiling a two year old girl.

Sadly, many predators got away but there are indications that it will no longer be business as usual as there is a growing consensus that the culture of silence around sexual violence is coming to an end. As for my Game of Thrones prediction, I was absolutely right, there was a global meltdown, especially after Daenerys Targaryen went from saviour of the people to mass murderer in just two minutes.

Now that I have established that I am a true prophet and not one of the deceivers who abound all over the place, here are my prophecies for 2020.

1. This year will be a difficult one for China

The year 2020 has not started well for China and it is going to take time for them to recover from the Coronavirus disaster. I predict that the virus will be contained after many deaths and infections but China will pay a stiff price. The Chinese economy will be hit on many fronts. Clients around the world will cancel massive orders for Chinese products. Thousands of business people and tourists will cancel trips to China. There might even be xenophobic attacks on Chinatowns around the world. Many roads and facilities under construction across Africa will not have the usual Chinese labour to deliver projects on time. I however see a silver lining in all this. China will bounce back stronger than ever. African leaders will learn it is possible to build a 1,000 bed hospital in ten days and not ten years. And it is better for our children to be in school learning mathematics and science in order to figure out the science of tomorrow instead of roaming the streets selling bread and oranges because we lack the political will and resources to keep them in school.

2. The Leopard has come to stay in the South Western part of Nigeria.

In spite of some initial misgivings surrounding the emergence of this majestic creature, in 2020 it will become apparent that the Leopard will serve as a reference point for ownership of community security. I also predict the arrival of new animals such as the Lion, Elephant, Tiger, and so on in other regions of the country. There might be debates about the translation of these names in local languages, but that will be a small matter. By the end of 2020, our security architecture will be greatly enhanced by the addition of these creatures great and small.

3. I see many Mothers-in-Law struggling to prevent ‘Megxits’.

Already, I have ministered to three mothers who are afraid that their daughters-in-law might take their sons far away from them. In my visions, I saw one son being dragged to Kano from Lagos (Mariamxit) one from Port Harcourt to Kampala, Uganda (Carolxit) and I saw one all the way in Australia (Bukkyxit) though I told the mother I saw London in my visions. If you have suspicions that a ‘Megxit’ is looming over your family, I advise the following steps: One month of fasting, donations to five orphanages, purchase of ten Dutch Wax wrappers for your daughter-in-law and a gold jewelry set, and an announcement that this year, you will be too busy to visit anyone because you will be preoccupied with business interests and religious retreats. Trust me, the spirit of ‘Megxit’ will quickly depart from your environs. May ‘Megxit’ never be your portion.

4. There will be more sex scandals in 2020

How can we get through 2020 without a juicy sex scandal? Last year churches and tertiary institutions were under scrutiny. It has been revealed to me that this year, we will hear about what truly goes on in hospitals. Doctors preying on Nurses. Doctors taking advantage of Patients. Nurses abusing patients and ‘Kobalising’ Doctors. This is just the tip of the iceberg o! There will be drama in some top banks. In my visions I see big men and women, private jets, lots of naira, euro and dollars lying on tables, bottles of expensive champagne, lots of fine leather and endless quantities of food. I am not sure what all these things mean. However, I urge all big men and women in the banking industry to be very prayerful, and to be very careful with their cellphones. If you are in this sector and would like to know more, I can arrange a bespoke prophecy for you. I also predict Baby Mama and Baby Daddy drama this year. I keep seeing images of a particular celebrity taking photographs with a football team, I am not certain how to interpret this. I can only advise that he start using umbrellas before he goes out into the rain.

5. This will be a year of grand celebrations.

I see many great celebrations this year. I see the passing away of very old and distinguished citizens. There will be public outpourings of praise from lifelong friends and enemies alike. There will be parties which will last for days in their honour. I see many weddings, where the couple getting married only know twenty out of the 500 guests present – the rest are only know to their parents, who only really know 300 of the guests – the rest just found their way there. I see many decorators, caterers, and musicians smiling all the way to the bank, and I see a popular MC who might be booed because he repeats the same jokes at every gig.

On the whole, 2020 will hopefully be a year when citizens read more newspapers, read interesting books, listen to the radio, watch good television programs and visit informative websites. I predict that if people are better informed, they will be able to analyse current events and trends for themselves. This is however a prediction that I do not want to see come to pass. How else would I make a living if I can’t prey on ignorant, lazy-minded and gullible people? Remember, if you need my services you can pay in any currency of your choice, my ministry has accounts in Naira, Dollars, Pounds and Euro. Have a blessed year.

* Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi is a Gender Specialist, Social Entrepreneur and Writer. She is the Founder of Abovewhispers.com, an online community for women. She can be reached at BAF@abovewhispers.com