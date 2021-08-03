Bode Mustapha commiserates with Governor Abiodun over father’s death

By Michael Adesanya

The Osi of Egbaland, Chief Olabode Mustapha has sent a condolence message to Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun who lost his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun on Monday at 89 years.

Mustapha, in the condolence message issued on Tuesday, said though Pa Abiodun died at the ripe age, it is sad that death came calling at a period when his wisdom was still needed.

‘I write on behalf of my immediate family to commiserate with you on the death of your father, Pa(Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun who was called to the higher glory on Monday, August 2,2021,” the letter reads.

‘No doubt, he died at a ripe age of 89, but it is also sad to lose parent(s) dear to one, and as we cannot question God but to appreciate the Almighty for the opportunity given the deceased of a life well spent.”

The Egba High Chief in the letter said his family shared in the grief of the Governor and his family, praying to God to give them fortitude to bear the loss

” As we share in your grief over the loss of your dear father, we pray to God to give you and the entire family of Abiodun fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Baba died at a period , we still need his wisdom, and this can be painful and a huge loss, but we are convinced that he would meet the Lord, as number of his good works while alive attest to this,” Mustapha wrote.

“The deceased was a teacher of teachers, who positively imparted knowledge on all those who came in contact with him during his life time, while he was a known disciplinarian who gave his children the right values.Your Excellency, we once again commiserate with you and pray for Baba’s soul to rest in perfect peace.”