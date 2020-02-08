Bomb explodes near Ekiti State Old Governor’s office

A bomb went off near the old Governor’s office of the Ekiti State government.

Reports say the bomb brought down a whole building around the area, affecting a section of the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, damaged parts of the Ministry of Finance, and other buildings in the premises.

A statement from the state government confirmed the incident.

The statement reads:

An explosion was reported earlier this morning at the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) office in Ado Ekiti.

An initial on -the- spot assessment confirms that there are no casualties and the area is secured with no further threats.

Members of the public are advised to go about their normal duties.

Signed

Aare Muyiwa Olumilua

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation