Several houses are burning following an explosion on the NNPC pipeline at Ekoro, in Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

Panicked residents could be seen running helter skelter and crying for help.

A witness reports that NSCDC officials have been sighted arriving the scene.

Some of the residents are attributing the explosion to possible vandalism by pipeline vandals.

The affected neighbourhoods include Ekoro Road/Ile Epo/ Akinola Aboru and Iyana Ipaja.