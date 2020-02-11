Breaking: High Chief OB Lulu-Briggs was not murdered, autopsy report released in Ghana today shows

Ghanaian authorities have today released the autopsy report into the death of High Chief Dr O.B. Lulu-Briggs, revered national statesman on the orders of the Supreme Court of Ghana, which confirms the earlier prognosis that the deceased did not die a violent death.

According to the report, signed by Dr S. Atoh and Dr Lawrence Edusei of the 37 Military Hospital, ‘’the cause of death of High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs is right infarction and severe hemorrhages in both lungs due to or as a consequence of pulmonary thromboembolism, with most likely source being inferior vena cava, site of filter.. Other significant conditions contributing to the death are congestive cardiac failure, hypertensive heart and kidney disease.’’

Significantly, the report also stated that the body of the deceased does not present ‘’any obvious external mask of violence.’’

The autopsy was performed on July 19, 2019 as a result of police investigations into a petition to Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police by lawyers to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs that his father, who died on December 27, 2018 shortly after landing in Accra, Ghana from Port Harcourt was killed by his stepmother. Specifically, he asked the police to probe her alleged role with no concrete evidence. She had denied all the allegations.

More details soon: