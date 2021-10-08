Breaking: Nigerian Army releases Chinwetalu Agu from its detention

The Nigerian Army has released Nollywood actor, Chinwetalu Agu some 24 hours after his arrest.

Agu was arrested by soldiers in Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra state on Thursday for wearing an outfit made out of the Biafran Flag.

Agu said in a viral video made while in detention thathe was sharing food to less privileged persons wearing a dress with Biafran motif when patrolling soldiers stopped and arrested him. He said the uniform had nothing to do with IPOB or ESN.

Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, said the veteran actor was apprehended for inciting members of the public and soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Confirming his release, actress, Chizzy Alichi wrote on social media; “Uncle Chinwetalu Agu has been released. He is safe and sound. All thanks to God and everyone that controbuted in one way or the other.”