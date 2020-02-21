Breaking: Osun traditional council suspends Oluwo for six months

The Osun State traditional rulers council has suspended the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi for six months for attempting to drag the institution into the mud with his public conduct.

The council, at its emergency meeting held at the Finance Building at the State Secretariat on Friday, banned the monarch from attending its meetings and also constituted a committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun to further investigate the matter.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun said the decision was not because of alleged fight between the Oluwo and Agbowu but due to his conduct to other traditional rulers in Yorubaland, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.