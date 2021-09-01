Breaking: President Buhari sacks Power, Agriculture ministers

By Onuora Aninwobodo

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman and his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

In a brief statement read by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said the process of rejigging the federal cabinet is going to be continuous.

According to the statement, the President has also redeployed two ministers to take over from the sacked officers.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar is to take over as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, is to take over as the Minister for Power.

The development came as part of decisions at today’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

Buhari told a cabinet meeting the sackings were a result of a process of “independent and critical self-review”, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public goods to Nigerians,” Buhari said.