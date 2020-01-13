Breaking: Trafficked Nigerian woman in viral video rescued, handed over to Nigerian Ambassador to Lebanon

The Nigerian woman trafficked to Lebanon has been rescued and is now happily in the hands of the Nigerian Ambassador to Lebanon.

News of the rescue was announced on Twitter Monday afternoon by the DG of the Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“Breaking news. Update on the viral video of trafficked Nigerian girl in Lebanon. She is now happily in the hands of the Nigerian Amb in Beirut , received warmly and happy to be in safe hands. She will be home soon by Gods grace .🙏🏿” She tweeted.

“The alleged trafficker has been arrested and will be handed over to NAPTIP. The family of the lady have been traced ..Kwara Governor is personally on the matter. All hands on deck to ensure the trafficked lady returns .”

New of the unfortunate saga went viral when a video of the woman, in which she asked for help, went viral on social media.

The 23-year-old Nigerian woman, identified as Ajayi, had in the viral video pleaded with the Nigerian government and other relevant authorities to come to her aid after she was trafficked to Lebanon under the disguise of teaching children English language in the country.

In her words:

“Good afternoon ma and sir.

“My name is Ajayi ….. My mother’s name is Ajayi Felicia and my father’s name is Ajayi kheinde i’m from Osun state.

I’m 23 years old and i’m a single mother, I’m in Lebanon currently, my parents reside in Ilorin off agarage, under the bridge.

A friend of my family introduced me to a White man who brought me to Lebanon and they said I was coming to teach children English language but it turned out to be a lie in the end.

“When I arrived here they took my passport and kept it I was wondering what is wrong not knowing that I had been sold into slavery. What I have gone through her is not funny at all I’m just praying not to give up.

Later they would say they are taking us to the hospital but will just give us panadol.

I’m appealing to relevant authorities to assist me in order not to loose my life here to because most of the people we came here together are dead. Please assist me to come back home, the person I’m staying with now wants to sleep With me forcefully but I have refused and have been struggling with him.

He took my phone and said if I don’t agree to sleep with him he won’t give me my phone back but when ever he is asleep or out of the house, I would remove my phone from where ever he kept it and use.

I tried to call my agent but he has blocked me, my boss who I’m working for, I told him I wanted to return home but he refused saying that he has already payed for my life to those that brought me here and that he owns me either in life or in death.

I said I’m in trouble, I left a 3-year-old baby at home, please help me, I want to return back home and mother my child. Please help me let me not be a source of sorrow to my parents”.