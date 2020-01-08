Breaking: Tragedy as Ipokia LG Transition Committee Chairman Nominee Dies Hours To Screening

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Chairman- nominee for Ipokia local government transition committee, Saibu Adeosun Mulero has died at the early hours of Wednesday.

Mulero was one of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s nominees for the 20 local government transition committees in the State.

The deceased was expected to appear before the Ogun State House of Assembly screening committee for his confirmation on Wednesday when the tragedy struck.

A family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the deceased had already dressed up for a trip to Abeokuta to appear before the Assembly committee when he suddenly decided to take a little rest and did not wake up again.

Mulero, a graduate of Mass communication from Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic was a former Special Assistant and Senior Special Assistant to Ipokia local government chairman, and a two time supervisor in the local government.

The deceased was previously a member of Ipokia local government transition committee in 2016 and a Senior Legislative Aide in the National Assembly.

He is survived by his wife, Mulikat Adeosun and three children.