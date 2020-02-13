Breaking: London’s first Coronavirus case confirmed, as WHO says Coronavirus vaccine ready in 18 months

By Yinka Oketikun/London

A Chinese national has tested positive to the coronavirus disease in London and is being treated at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in central London.

Chief medical officer Chris Witty confirmed that the virus was contracted in China.Sources say she showed symptoms after landing at Heathrow.

Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health at the University of Southampton, said it was not not surprising that London had seen its first case.

The World Health Organisation is currently holding a press conference in Geneva on coronavirus and ebola.

Here are a few of the key statements:

“This outbreak could still go in any direction”

“Number of newly confirmed cases from China has stabilised over the past week but that must be intrepreted with extreme caution”

“We’re also shipping supplies of masks, gloves, gowns to 18 countries, and we have more in the pipeline”

“We’re also doing deeper investigations to identify the source of this virus and to prevent further transmission from animals to humans”

“We need to come together to fight a common enemy that does not respect borders”

“The number of countries reporting COVID19 cases has not changed since February 4”

The WHO has announced that vaccine for the novel coronavirus is likely to be available within the next 18 months.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Chief has labeled the Coronavirus disease a global threat regardless of the fact that the major threat has been relegated to mainland China. According to him ‘With 99percent of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world’.

“The development of vaccines and therapeutics is one important part of the research agenda. But it’s not only one part. They will take time to develop — but in the meantime, we are not defenseless,” Ghebreyesus said during a Tuesday press conference. “The first vaccine could be ready in 18 months, so we have to do everything today using the available weapons to fight this virus.

“It’s hard to believe that just two months ago, this virus – which has come to captivate the attention of media, financial markets and political leaders – was completely unknown to us,” Tedros said. “To defeat this outbreak, we need answers to all those questions and more.”

Death toll from the virus is said to be topped 1,000 on Monday, according to the WHO. The confirmed number of cases in mainland China is put at almost 40,235. Similarly, 393 cases have also been confirmed in 24 other countries outside of China, including 13 in the Unite States.

It has been reported that the epidemic has killed more people than the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in China in 2003, when 774 people died and 8,000 were infected.

Apart from practicing basic sanitary measures on a regular basis there aren’t many preemptive steps to be taken to avoid infection.