Brexit: British citizens now subjected to third world migration rules in Italy

By Yinka Oketikun/ UK Correspondent

Just few hours after the UK’s formal withdrawal from the European Union, the Italian authorities have handed British nationals living in their country very disappointing news.

Before Brexit, British citizens are able to apply for Italian citizenship through residency if they have been resident in the country for a period of four years.

Unfortunately, this is not the case anymore from yesterday. Unless they have been a resident for four years or more by 11p.m last night, they will not be eligible any longer.

At a town hall meeting in Rome last Wednesday, a British embassy representative said that all applicants seeking Italian citizenship may now have to wait ten years under Italy’s third-country national rules.

The representative further claim that the Italian government has maintained that any British citizen who had lived in Italy for at least four years by 11p.m last night would be able to put in an application for citizenship until the transition period ends at the end of this year.

Other than this, any other Brits seeking to apply for the Italian Citizenship will have to meet the ten years required of third-country nationals resident in Italy.

The only exception allowed is if the application is through the marriage route.

EU citizens living in Italy are allowed to apply for Italian Citizenship after four years of residence in the country.

Britain’s exit from the EU from yesterday has dealt a huge blow to many British citizens who are few days to the completion of their four year residence in the country.

Unfortunately, the transition period does not count only because Italian Citizenship does not fall under the European Union law hence it does not fall under the Withdrawal Agreement.

What is not clear is if British citizens in other European Countries will suffer similar fate in the hands of other 26 EU member nations.

Undoubtedly, each member Country will have to be guided by their different immigration rules and regulations, especially since citizenship matters are not covered by the EU law.