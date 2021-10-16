British police officially declare fatal stabbing of MP David Amess ‘terrorist incident

The Metropolitan Police officially declared the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess in Essex to be a terrorist incident, and put Counter Terrorism Policing in charge of the investigation.

“The fatal stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea has tonight been declared as a terrorist incident,” by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, the Met announced late Friday, adding that “The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

The Counter Terrorism Command is “working closely with colleagues from the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Essex Police,” the Met added.

Amess was attacked and stabbed multiple times on Friday, during a weekly meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea. The authorities identified the suspect only as “a 25-year-old British man” who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a police station in Essex.

Within hours, however, the British media said the suspect was “of African appearance” and identified him as being of Somali origin. His name has not been released.