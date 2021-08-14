Bruno Fernandes hits treble as Man Utd beat Leeds 5-1

This was a five-star show from Man Utd in their opening Premier League match of the season. Goals from Mason Greenwood, Fred and a hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes overwhelm Leeds, and fires United to the top of the table. Luke Ayling had equalised for the away side early in the second half, before United turned on the style.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Paul Pogba equalled the Premier League record of four assists in a match as Manchester United started their season with a 5-1 home win over Leeds United.

The hosts had already gone close twice when Fernandes put them ahead on the half-hour mark, running on to Pogba’s through-ball and forcing the ball past Illan Meslier.

Leeds equalised early in the second half through Luke Ayling’s scorching 25-yard strike – his first Premier League goal. But Man Utd responded with three goals in the next 12 minutes.

Pogba freed Mason Greenwood in behind Leeds’ defence to make it 2-1, before setting up Fernandes, whose shot on the turn just crossed the line before being cleared by Ayling.

Fernandes ran on to Victor Lindelof’s fine through-ball to complete his hat-trick, before Pogba registered his fourth assist by escaping down the left and teeing up Fred.

Jadon Sancho came off the bench for his Man Utd debut on a day when new signing Raphael Varane was paraded him in front of the returning home fans.

Paul Pogba’s assists today surpasses his assist total for the whole of the 2020/21 Premier League season.