Buhari lifts ban on Twitter, says FG on trail of sponsors of Igboho, Kanu

Buhari lifts ban on Twitter, says FG on trail of sponsors of...

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration had identified, and was pursuing alleged financiers of leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu, and Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho.

Buhari said a member of the National Assembly was a prominent member of the alleged secession financing cartel among those on the administration’s radar.

Buhari also said he had directed a conditional lifting of the ban placed on the operations of the micro blogging sire, Twitter, in Nigeria in June.

Buhari stated these in his Independence Day nationwide broadcast, Friday morning, during which he assured that his government would continue to work to keep Nigeria one indivisible entity.

“The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted,” Buhari announced, “have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals. We are vigorously pursuing these financiers including one identified as a serving member of the National Assembly.”

Although he didn’t name the serving member of the National Assembly suspected of involvement in terror financing, Buhari declared that the involvement of the individuals was “a clear example of how people abandon their national leadership positions for their selfish gains. Instead of preaching unity, they are funding and misleading our youth to conduct criminal acts that sometimes lead to unfortunate and unnecessary loss of lives and property.

“As the so-called leaders run abroad to hide, our innocent youths are misled and left in the streets to fight for their senseless and destructive causes.”

The President restated his steely resolve to never allow anything to disrupt Nigeria’s unity, which he said was non-negotiable, even as he emphasised that Nigeria was for all Nigerians.

“Nigeria is for all of us,” he said. “Its unity is not negotiable. And its ultimate success can only be achieved if we all come together with a common goal of having peace and prosperity for our nation.”

Disclosing his administration’s position on Twitter, Buhari described social media as a very useful platform but regretted that some users have misused the platform to organise, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments.

The President said, “Social media is a very useful platform that has enabled millions of Nigerians to connect with loved ones, promote their businesses, socialise, and access news and other information.

“However, recent events have shown that the platform is not just an innocuous platform for information dissemination.

“Rather some users have misused the platform to organise, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments.

“To address these negative trends, the Federal Government of Nigeria suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria on June 5, 2021 to allow the Government put measures in place to address these challenges.

“ Following the suspension of Twitter operations, Twitter Inc. reached out to the Federal Government of Nigeria to resolve the impasse. Subsequently, I constituted a Presidential Committee to engage Twitter to explore the possibility of resolving the issue.

“The Committee, along with its Technical Team, has engaged with Twitter and have addressed a number of key issues. These are National Security and Cohesion; Registration, Physical presence and Representation; Fair Taxation; Dispute Resolution; and Local Content.

“Following the extensive engagements, the issues are being addressed and I have directed that the suspension be lifted but only if the conditions are met to allow our citizens continue the use of the platform for business and positive engagements.

“As a country, we are committed to ensuring that digital companies use their platform to enhance the lives of our citizens, respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, cultural values and promote online safety.”