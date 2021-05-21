Buhari, others express sorrow over death of Attahiru, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers, his spokesperson Femi Adesina has said.

Adesina, in a statement, said the President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.

“While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed shock and grief over sudden death of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

The governor in a statement, expressed shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident, praying that God will grant the repose of their souls.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident and admonish the military to continue with the patriotic efforts to secure the country.

“Lt. Gen. Attahiru served Nigeria meritoriously, bringing his skill, experience and expertise to bear in prosecuting the war against terror.

“He will always be remembered for his gallantry, commitment to service and dedication to our fatherland,” Obaseki said.

Full list of victims of the crash: