Buhari reappoints Oloyede as JAMB Registrar, re-appoints heads of UBEC, NUC

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday reappointed Professor Ishaq Oloyede as Registrar of Joint Admission Matriculation Board for a second term of five years.

Oloyede’s reappointment was made public by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong.

In a statement released on Friday, Goong said the reappointment was based on the recommendation of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

According to the statement, Buhari also approved the reappointment of Prof Abubakar Rasheed as Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for another five years and Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second term of four years.

Buhari also approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years and Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years.

