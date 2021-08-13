Buhari returns to Abuja after UK trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, weeks after travelling to the UK to meet his doctors and also attend a global summit on improving funding for education.

The president’s plane touched down at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, around 6pm on Friday.

Present at the airport to receive Buhari were Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff; Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Lucky Irabor, chief of defence staff (CDS), among others.

On arrival, the president inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers of the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

There was also a welcome performance by a cultural troupe at the airport, before the Buhari left for the presidential villa

Hours before his return to the country, Buhari had also visited Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in London.