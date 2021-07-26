Buhari travels to UK to meet doctors, participate in education summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday travel to the United Kingdom where he will meet his doctors and also participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

Buhari was earlier scheduled to travel for his medical checkup some weeks ago, but this was abruptly cancelled.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday morning by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, “The Summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.

“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.”

The statement further said that President Buhari will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up.

“He is due back by second week of August, 2021,” it said.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.