Buni presents Fani-Kayode to Buhari as new APC member, former minister said God asked him to leave PDP

After months of speculation, former Aviation Minister Chief Femi Fani Kayode Thursday told President Muhammadu Buhari that has decamped to the APC.

He also claimed to have been instrumental to the decision of three former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to decamp to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He made the startling declaration at the presidential villa, Abuja after he was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari as a member of the APC.

Fani-Kayode, a former spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and voluble critic of Buhari and the APC, was introduced to the president by the Governor of Yobe state and Chairman of the APC national caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni and his Zamfara state counterpart, Bello Matawalle.

Fani-Kayode, who claimed to be a founding member of the APC, said he returned to the APC for the unity of the countryand that he was led by the spirit of God in his decision.

He also said he was wooing some other PDP governors he said were his friends, including the governors of Oyo, Bauchi and Enugu states, Seyi Makinde, Bala Mohammed and Ifeanyi Uguanyi respectively, to also join him at the APC.

He said whatever opinion people may have about his credibility because of his constant change of parties was up to them.