Businessman Lekan Are dies at 86

Businessman and philanthropist, Dr Lalekan Are passed on today at the age of 86 after a brief illness at the UCH.

He was owner and Chairman, Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre; Director, Punch Nig Ltd.

Chairman & major Shareholder, University Press plc.

He was a former director, WEMA Bank Plc anf General Manager of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority.

A Patron and Trustee of the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association, Lalekan Are is widely known for the passion with which he championed the GCI cause and everything GCIOBA.

“We commiserate with the Are Family, particularly the Young Girl, his Old Boy sons Ayokunmi (1976 Set), Adedamola (1978 Set) and his son-in-law Denny Igun (1971 set) and the entire Are family of Oke-Are Ibadan.

“The entire GCIOBA, Are family and indeed Oyo State have lost a gaint whose passion for the development of education in Oyo State is unequalled

“May his gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements will be announced by the family,” says Wale Babalakin (1971), President of GCIOBA.