Call For Help: Save Alabi Balikis, A 2-Month-Old Baby afflicted with Congenital Heart Disease

By Usman Issa

I could not hold back my tears, I would have held it but crop of rhetorical questions barged into my inner mind. First question I asked myself was that: what could have been the offense of this innocent baby to deserve this illness and the second question was that, why would Almighty God keep little Balikis till two months old if not that she has a great dream to fulfill in life. Or haven’t we heard about babies who could not spend five minutes after birth before their Creator called them to Glory? If Balikis can spend two months breathing, by God’s willing, she is worth living a meaningful and fulfilled life.

According to the attached medical report from the University of Port Harcourt’s Teaching Hospital, Little Balikis was first seen in their facilty on the 29th of December, 2019 with complaint of fast breathing and poor weight gain from birth.

On examination at presentation, she was in a respiratory distress, was centrally and peripherally cyanosed ( SP02=74%) and had tachypnea and cardiac murmur.

Echocardiography done gave a diagnostic of cyanotic congenital heart disease. Transposition of the great Arteries with multiple Ventricular Septal Defects and a small patent Ductus Arteriosus.

Above all these medical terminologies, little Balikis is currently on anti-heart failure medications and will require urgent cardiac surgery.

Here, she cannot speak for herself but her destiny shall forever be grateful and indebted to every contributors for saving her life.

We hereby call on Nigerians, NGOs, Political Office holders, Religious leaders, social media personalities, Nigerian celebrities to come to Balikis aid and save her to fulfill her dreams. No amount is too small. May God protect us from all chronic illness.

Please rebroadcast on all social media platforms till Balikis is saved. God bless!

To support Balikis, kindly pay to this bank account 👇🏾

ACOUNT NO: 0118136405

ACCOUNT NAME: ADEGOKE BOLANLE MARIAM

BANK: GUARANTY TRUST BANK

*Issa is a writer, researcher and Public Relations practitioner