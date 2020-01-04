Cardi B slams Trump’s ‘dumb move’ on Soleimani, to file for Nigerian citizenship

American rapper, Cardi B has joined a long list of people criticising the decision of US President Donald Trump to order the assassination of an Iranian general and some of his staff.

Twenty-seven years old Belcalis Almanzar made it one of the most talk-about subjects on Twitter very early on Saturday morning after she announced that she would file for her Nigerian citizenship as a result of the US action.

Cardi B made the announcement in reaction to the killing of a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, by the United States government in an air attack on Friday morning in Baghdad.

“Specially being from New York. It’s sad this man (Trump) is putting Americans’ lives in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date (sic) … I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

After about an hour later, the American star tweeted, “Picking my tribe.”

Cardi B arrived in Nigeria on December 5 for a live performance that reportedly netted her millions of naira.

During her stay, which lasted about three days, she was engaged with many activities, including a visit to a motherless home in the Lekki area of Lagos to donate tonnes of gifts purchased from a supermarket in Nigeria.

The American rapper later travelled to Ghana before returning to the US.

Her tweets came a day after Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) foreign operations arm, was killed in an air raid on Baghdad international airport.

Following the news of his ‘termination’, Trump addressed a gathering in Florida where he explained that the operation was not aimed at starting a war with the Middle East nation but to put a stop to it.

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” said the US President.