Casmir Nnadi emerges ZLP candidate for Isi-Uzo Constituency Enugu state assembly by-election

Casmir Nnadi has emerged the flag bearer of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the Isi-Uzo constituency by-election into the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Nnadi emerged at the party’s state primaries held on Friday at Cabrini Hotel New Haven Enugu after other candidates stepped down from the race, noting that Nnadi embodies the aspirations and representation yearned by people of Isi-Uzo constituency at the state house of Assembly.

If Hon. Nnadi is elected 31st of October, 2020 Isi-Uzo constituency by-election, he will fill the vacuum created by the death of Chijioke Ugweze in June this year.

Speaking to correspondents after the primaries, the state party chairman, Hon. Elvis Ugwuoke maintained that the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) will get the mandate of the people of Isi-Uzo constituency at the by-election.

“What we witnessed today is an expression of the will of people of Isi-Uzo constituency. My concern now is to make sure we deliver all the promises we have made to the people of Isi-uzo if elected come 31st October 2020. We cannot allow this position to become a political inheritance of one party. We will ensure that the electorates are given the right to choose their representatives themselves as democracy demands. As we all know Zenith Labour Party represents an inclusive Nigeria society. We are irrevocably committed to fighting for social justice and are determined to restore hope and trust of Nigerians in the future of our country, he said.”

Elvis emphasized the need for party executives to show more loyalty and commitment to consolidate the gains of the party in the state.

“I plead with you all to work cooperatively and be united. We are going to work together to draw up a plan that will make us more effective. “Let nobody deceive you to attend any meeting anybody will call because he wants to run for the governorship. We have not come to that point yet. We are working for our party to be united to make sure we take power from PDP come 2023.”

Party members agreed that the reliability and trusted leadership exemplified by the national leadership of the party under Chief Dan Nwanyanwu and the Enugu state leadership, under Elvis Ugwoke, is the reason the party has seen progress in recent times.