CBN postpones launch of eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed the official launch of its digital currency, the E-naira.

According to the CBN spokesperson, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, the decision to postpone the unveiling of the E-naira, scheduled for October the 1st, was made to avoid any distractions from the country’s 61st Independence Day celebration.

Nevertheless, the apex bank has assured Nigerians that the bank and other partners are working to ensure a seamless process for the benefit of all.

Meanwhile, no new date has been announced for the launch