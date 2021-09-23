CDD urges media to be conflict-sensitive in their reportage

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged journalists to report conflict-related stories objectively to curb insecurity in the country.

Professor of Political Science and Technical Adviser to CDD, Ibrahim Jubril, made the call at a two-day media training on ‘Conflict-Sensitive Reporting’ organised by CDD in Abuja to strengthen media reports, curb fake news and misinformation and foster peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

The 2- day media training had over 50 journalists across the country undergoing training on conflict reporting and increasing understanding of security issues and storytelling.

One of the resource persons, an award winning investigative journalist and author, Ejiro Umukoro, while talking on sensitive conflict reporting training (research and academic perspective) said that media framing is capable of inciting conflict among ethnic groups in the country.

She said that the media should first of all see themselves as peace builders as there is a difference between being in the story and telling the story.

Ejiro urged the media to as much as possible tell their story on a solution based approach and balance.

She urged participants to know how to stop a pattern of narrative geared towards conflict escalation and avoid making conflict issues too important in headlines.

The programme co-coordinator, Damian Ihekoronye, said: “The project, tagged ‘Strengthening the Delivery of Peace and Security in Nigeria’, is supported by Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) under its Security and Conflict Fund.

“CDD is implementing this project to strengthen those pillars that promote peace, as the country grapples with insecurity.”

Mayeni Jones of the BBC West Africa will be talking on Sensitive-Conflict Reporting (practitioners perspective), just as participants will share their experiences while covering sensitive issues.