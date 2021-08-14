Chalobah’s super strike caps off Chelsea victory over Palace

An impressive start to the 2021/22 season for Chelsea, who always looked in total control of this one. Goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and a debut strike from Trevoh Chalobah send the home fans happy.

Trevoh Chalobah marked his Premier League debut with a long-range goal as Chelsea eased past Crystal Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead on 27 minutes when Marcos Alonso curled a 25-yard free-kick beyond Vicente Guaita.

Chelsea doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time, Christian Pulisic finishing from close range after reacting quickest to a loose ball.

Alonso almost got his second after the break, but his first-time shot was well saved by Guaita.

Chalobah, playing in a three-man defence, sealed the win on 58 minutes when he drilled in a low shot from outside the box for his first Chelsea goal.

At the other end, Palace created few chances as their new manager Patrick Vieira suffered defeat against Chelsea for the first time in his career, having been unbeaten against them as an Arsenal player.

Chalobah said: “It’s a dream for a boy like me, who’s been at the club since I was nine years old. As I was getting closer to the goal I decided to shoot with all that space, and with the crowd… I never saw the ball go in, but then you hear the crowd, wow. I’m over the moon