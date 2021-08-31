Channels interview: Commodore Olawunmi had friendly chat with Defence Intelligence Agency officers – Femi Falana

Tuesday’s interaction between Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd) and officers of the Nigerian Navy was cordial and friendly, his lawyer Femi Falana has said.

Olawunmi on Tuesday appeared at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), following an invitation by the agency in the aftermath of humis comments on Boko Haram insurgency during a recent interview with Channels Television.

Speaking when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, Olawunmi had alleged that some government officials were actively sponsoring insurgency.

The retired naval officer, who is currently the head of the department of criminology and security studies at Chrisland University, also alleged that some insurgents arrested years ago mentioned the names of some government officials as their supporters.

“You remember this Boko Haram issue started in 2012 and I was in the military intelligence at that time. We arrested those people. My organisation actually conducted interrogation and they (suspects) mentioned names,” he had said.

The retired commodore also expressed anger and disgust on the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.m by terrorists, during which several officers were killed.

After the interview, there were unconfirmed reports that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) was making moves to arrest him, but the agency denied declaring Olawunmi wanted.

The DHQ stated that the retired officer was merely invited by the DIA to share his expertise with the agency.

But Falana, who accomolanied Olawunmi to the DIA on Tuesday, told Cable the meeting was informal and cordial.

“I confirm that it was a friendly chat between Commodore Kunle Olawunmi and his colleagues,” he said.

“The chat ended a few minutes ago. I was allowed to represent the retired military officer during the friendly chat in strict compliance with the provisions of the administration of criminal justice act.”