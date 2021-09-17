Chelsea Coker’s ‘All White’ Amala Day, ‘Iceberg’ movie premiere holds 10th October in Toronto

The 2nd edition of the All White Amala day as well as the premiere for Chelsea Coker’s highly anticipated film ‘Iceberg‘ will take place at the National event banquet hall, Toronto, Canada on the 10th of October.

The theme for the sold-out event, which will be hosted by Seyi Brown who would be flying in from the United States, is ‘All White’ and on standby to entertain the guests will be Canada’s very own versatile comedian MC Morris and three of the best DJ’s in Canada, DJ Mysteek, DJ GSquare and DJ Olar.

There will be a number of highlights at the event, including the hottest and fluffiest amala with gbegiri and ewedu and assorted meat to go, the special screening of Chelsea’s latest movie ‘Iceberg’ and a special guest appearance by ‘Ade Tiger’ of ‘King of Boys’ actor, Titi Kuti.

The first edition of the Amala day was graced by leading players in the industry, artists, and more.

