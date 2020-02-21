Christ Apostolic Church Yaba unveils activities to mark 80th anniversary

By Samuel Osaze

The Christ Apostolic Church this week announced its upcoming 80th anniversary with high points such as the annual flagship programme ‘Songs of Praise’: a mega concert featuring a massive 400 voices, skills acquisition workshop, free medical checkups, sporting activities and many other fascinating lineups that will enrich participants spiritually and physically.

The year-long celebration is designed to commemorate the church’s 80th anniversary as one of the earliest Lagos branches established in the 1940s.

The organizing committee, on Tuesday in Yaba, revealed activities earmarked for the 80th anniversary from the first quarter of the year to the last when the grand finale will take place.

The anniversary logo was launched on the 1st of January 2020. Declaring the theme for the landmark event, the superintendent, Yaba district coordinating council, Pastor S.E.A. Oludare said the whole world is coming down to Yaba to commemorate with the church.

“The theme for the anniversary is ‘Celebrating the Love of God’ and we are coming together to celebrate God’s love according to Psalm 36:7 that says “how priceless is your unfailing love, O God; both high and low among men find refuge in the shadow of your wings.

“The church started eighty years ago and still waxing strong and still wonderfully situated. It’s just God’s love that has kept us. It’s not by the power of any man. Many have come and gone but the church of God remains. As last year was rounding off, the Lord told me that we should make the theme of 2020 ‘The year for love and unity’ and that is what gave birth to the anniversary theme.

“We are coming together to celebrate love and show love to others. We are going out to spread love; visit orphanage homes to spread the love of Christ. That is what it’s all about; it’s the love of Christ that has brought us together and we are going out to celebrate it in grand style.”

While reeling out the program of events, chairman of the 80th anniversary planning committee, Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera, Latiiri I, Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom, Osun State declared that on the 7th of March is Youth Day.

Oba Akinola said “During this period, the youths will be exposed to different skills acquisition programmes. The Youth Day is open to all youths regardless of denomination or faith.

“On March 15th, a most remarkable mass choir concert will take place right here at the church premises from 5pm. Already, preparations are in top gear to make the concert an unforgettable experience.

“As you may be aware, CAC church Yaba is synonymous with beautiful choral renditions dating back to 1968 when its choir produced the first Christian album in Nigeria.

“Health Talk and Exhibition is scheduled for March 21st. This will serve as an avenue for discussing health-related matters intended to shed lights on the various ways of improving our health. Experts will be delivering lectures on different ways of improving our health.

“Following this on March 22nd would be a one-day Free Medical Checkup. Open to the general public, would see medical professionals from all walks of life, contributing their quota in treating various ailments and health challenges. And then on March 28, there is going to be a general cleaning of the church. Like I said earlier, we have segmented our activities to run throughout the entire four quarters of the year.”

Furthermore, His Royal Majesty added that the ‘Walk for Life’ event will not only be for exercise but, will serve as an avenue to preach the gospel because one of the cardinal aims of the celebration is to win more souls for Christ.

“There will be reunion” he continued. “You will agree with me that it isn’t easy for a church to clock eighty. The members of the church would sit down to resolve differences and there would be posthumous awards for our departed staunch members as well. Another important event is the visit to the less-privileged homes. Ultimately, we are going to preach the gospel at every opportunity during these events.”

The Christ Apostolic Church, Yaba, has distinguished itself in many ways particularly with its historic and extraordinary choir performances. It serves as the district coordinating council that has nurtured and groomed many other branches in Lagos and in Ogun State.

Since inception 80 years ago, its membership has grown in leaps and bounds and despite being an Octogenarian, the district headquarters has continued to wax stronger in its evangelical and revivalistic mission which is the fulcrum of the Christ Apostolic Church worldwide.