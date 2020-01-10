Chukwuemeka Ike, famous novelist dies at 89

First generation Nigerian novelist and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu community in Orumba, Anambra State, Eze Chukwuemeka Ike, (the Ikelionwu IX) has died, aged 89.

Born on 28th April, 1931, the famous writer died yesterday morning, Thursday, December 9, 2020, at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital , Nnewi, after a brief illness.

Professor Ike was remarkable for a unique brand of fiction that mixes lampoon, humour and satire. His hometown, Ndikelionwu, was a regular feature in his writings.

Also, a former Registrar of Waec and Nigerian Book Trust Foundation boss, his works have been studied nationally and internationally for school certificate examinations.

His fiction include: Toads for Super (1965), The Naked God’s (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Chicken Chasers (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming Home (1990), and Conspiracy of Silence.

Late Ike was educated at Government College, Umuahia, same school attended by Prof. Chinua Achebe and Chris Okigbo. He went on to study at the University of Ibadan.

He was survived by his wife, Prof Adebimpe Ike, his only son, Osita Ike, having died few years ago.

A source close to the royal family, who confirmed his demise to Daily Sun, said that burial arrangement would be announced shortly after a meeting of family members later in the day. (Daily Sun)