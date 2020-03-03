Civil Defence gets licence to operate radio station

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has acquired a licence to operate a radio station.

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu made this announcement in his address at the 2020 International Civil Defence Day Celebration.

He confirmed that the National Broadcasting Commission granted the radio station license to the Corps, and this is his gift to the defenders to mark this year’s International Civil Defence Day.

He said the station would ensure the Nigerian populace play an active role in national security and disseminate security matters effectively to the public, Gana stated.

Meawnhile, Muhammadu has urged state governments to register their private security outfits with the Corps, following their desire to float security outfits to tackle insecurity within their domain.

He noted that the Niger State Government has registered the State security outfit with NSCDC as the only agency empowered by law and charged with the statutory responsibility of registering, monitoring, supervising and licencing of private security outfit In the country.

To that effect, licence to operate has been issued, while Taraba’s outfit has also been registered and awaits the signing of their licence by the Internal Affairs Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The National body of Vigilantes have been fully registered with the Corps and database of all its operators have been captured, this is in line with the provision of Section 10 of the Private Guard Companies Act 1986 which requires data capturing for every Private Guard Company and vigilantes and its members operating in Nigeria. The measure is aimed at crime control, professionalism and weeding off non- Nigerians in the industry, he stated.

The NSCDC has further enjoined all prospective security operatives to be law abiding in the quest for establishing any security outfit, in as much as their desire is geared towards national peace and security.