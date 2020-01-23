Commissioner seeks Alake’s support on cultural preservation

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

The Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo on Tuesday met the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo to solicit his support in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage in the state.

Speaking at the Alake’s palace, Taiwo noted that Royal Fathers, being custodians of culture, play a major role in reviving lost cultural heritage. He expressed displeasure at the present generation’s neglect of traditional culture and adoption of foreign lifestyles.

He said the Abiodun administration was ready to ensure that the cultural heritage takes its pride of place, as, ‘’we have come to learn how to revive our lost cultural heritage so that we can sail the boat of Ogun State to the promise land”.

Responding, Oba Gbadebo said ‘’Nigeria was blessed with rich cultural heritage, that could boost its economy, if well utilized’’, noting that some countries that were not as blessed as Nigeria, harnessed tourism as their main source of revenue generation.

He urged the Dapo Abiodun administration to look inward and tap into tourism potentials in the state to boost its economy and make life meaningful for all and sundry, as well as placing Ogun on the world map.