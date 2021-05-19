Constitution Review: Senate suspends plenary for one week

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday suspended plenary till June 1,2021, to enable it commence the review of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, announced the suspension of next week’s plenary following a notification from his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege through a letter which was read on the floor of the senate by Lawan.

Lawan said the week will be dedicated to zonal public hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

According to the letter which contained the schedule for the amendment exercise, the process will hold simultaneously on May 25 and 26 across all geopolitical zones of the federation.

The Senate President called on all stakeholders to make contributions and submit their memorandum so as to have an all encompassing document.

This process brings to sixth, the number of times the National Assembly has worked on the 1999 Constitution.