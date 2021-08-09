Continuous voters registration: INEC records over 1.7m new voter registrations

As the online pre-registration of voters has now entered its 7th week, the number of online fresh registrants is now 1,609,981 while 195,591 citizens have completed their physical registration.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, who released the figure in a statement today, also said the commission continues to appeal to all eligible citizens to seize the opportunity of both the online and in-person processes to register as voters.

The statement reads:

“In order to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the exercise, the Commission has been publishing weekly updates. From last week, the update combines both the completed online pre-registration and the in-person registration statistics.

“As at 7am today Monday 9th August 2021, the number of online fresh registrants is now 1,609,981 while 195,591* citizens have completed their physical registration.

“The detailed distribution of the registrants by State/FCT, gender, occupation, disability and type of registration has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

“The Commission appeals to all eligible citizens to seize the opportunity of both the online and in-person processes to register as voters.”