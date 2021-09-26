Copyright Commission arrests three suspected pirates of textbooks at Lagos printing outlet

Officials of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) have arrested three suspected copyright pirates engaged in illicit printing of school textbooks in Lagos.

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka’s The Lion and the Jewel is among the 10,000 copies of printed materials at different stages of production, estimated at over N10 million, confiscated by NCC during the raid carried out by Copyright Inspectors at printing outlets in Ikate, Surulere penultimate Friday

The commission made this known at a press briefing in its office in Lagos, during which a container loaded with some of the seized materials including printing plates, book covers, inner texts belonging to different authors and publishers were shown to reporters.

The suspects, Elizabeth Alomilewe, Angus Umeh, and Nchekwube Obi, were arrested on the premises for contravening the provisions of the Copyright Act.

Some of the titles found in the custody of the suspects included Soyinka’s The Lion and the Jewel; Nigerian Primary English Workbook( 6, 4th edition) and New Method Mathematics for Primary Schools, Workbook (1, 4th edition) belonging to Learn Africa; Progressive Mathematics for Upper Primary Schools, Examination Classes 5-6 belonging to Sunrise Publishers.

Others were Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison; Let Me Die Alone by John Kolisa Kargbo, published by Tonid Standard Publishers; Save The African Womb by Nicole Chinelo; and Unexpected Joy At Dawn by Alex Agyoi Agyiri, from Sub Saharan Publishers, etc.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of the Commission, Dr. John Asein, the Director of the NCC Lagos Office, Mr. Matthew Ojo, cautioned operators in the printing industry to stay away from piracy, adding that the Commission would step up its vigilance and routine inspection of printing facilities to check their criminal activities. He drew the attention of printers to their obligation under the Copyright Act to keep registers of works and ensure due diligence in the clearance of rights.

He added that the investigation was ongoing and the suspects would soon be charged to court.