Coronavirus: as infection & death toll rises, British scientist announces vaccine breakthrough

By Yinka Oketikun/ London

A British scientist, Robin Shattock from the Imperial College London has reported a significant breakthrough in discovering a coronavirus vaccine.

Shattock, who is the current head of mucosal infection at the College said that he has managed to cut the time to get the vaccine to clinic from ‘two to three years to just 14 days’.

“Conventional approaches usually take at least two to three years before you even get to the clinic,’ he told Sky.

He is expected to commence testing the vaccine on animals as early as next week, while human studies could commence as early as the next summer if necessary funding is made available.

The leading scientist added that ‘it’s not going to be too late if this becomes a pandemic and if it circulates around the world. We still don’t know much about the epidemic itself so it may wane over the summer months if it is like influenza.

The new vaccine may be too late for the current outbreak but will be crucial if there is another one. He said ‘We may see a second wave come through on a global basis and if it comes a vaccine will be really important and would be in place to tackle that.’

The breakthrough is coming as the death toll in mainland China from the virus rose to 490. The total number of cases has increased to 24,324 officials said early Wednesday.